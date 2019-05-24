Garbage Can Thrown at Officers Trying to Break Up Fight at Bear Creek High School

STOCKTON — An incident Bear Creek High School escalated to chaos Friday morning after Stockton police say a garbage can was thrown at officers trying to break things up.

Police say officers were called to the school around 10:46 a.m. When officers tried to detain an “unruly” student for fighting with staff, investigators say dozens of other students tried to pull the officer off.

As more officers responded and the student was detained, a garbage can was thrown at the officers, according to police.

The campus was locked down and the student was taken away.

Police say no one was injured.