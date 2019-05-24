Lodi Man Releases Music Video to Help Veterans Living with PTSD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- After a successful career, a Lodi businessman is now singing a different tune.

Singer-songwriter, George K Gibson, recently released a new song and music video titled, "Oh Jimmy, This Ain't Right." The song is aimed at raising awareness of the suicide rate among veteran's suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder, more commonly known as PTSD.

“They come home from the war. They hang up their uniform and boots and they suffer in silence as they try to meld back into society. But you know, that pace and the pace back home are two different worlds. They struggle,” Gibson said.

Gibson wrote the song from his heart after he performed for a group of veterans last year and learned that, on average 20 veterans a day die by suicide, according to Veteran's Affairs.

Veteran's Affairs also says the suicide rate has increased among veterans ages 18-34.

“I have two sons between 19 and 35 and it's broke my heart,” Gibson said. He hopes the music video reaches that demographic.

Gibson says he wants the community to be more sensitive to veterans returning home from war who are trying to reintegrate into civilian life.

“I really firmly believe that we owe a great deal of gratitude to the men and women of the service,” Gibson said. “What we have to do is not just take care of them while they're in the service but everybody, everybody in the community needs to let them know we're here for them.”

Since releasing the song, Gibson says he's received an outpouring of support but says what's important is the true message of the song to all the veterans suffering from PTSD: that they're not alone and help is available to them.

“The reaction I got from every walk of life was really overwhelming. I mean my wife and I sat at the dinner table one night and we shed tears because we had old friends call and just tell us how much it meant to them,” Gibson expressed. “You know, if we could save one life, reach one person, I would feel it served its mission.

You can watch the full music video on YouTube.

Veterans who are in crisis or having thoughts of suicide, and those who know a veteran in crisis, should call the veterans crisis line for confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year at: 800-273-8255.