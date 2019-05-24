Old Sacramento Waterfront Days During Memorial Weekend

Gary is out in Old Sacramento getting a look at the inaugural Waterfront Days heritage event, taking place Memorial Weekend.
Friday, May 24 – Education Day
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Various activities for local school groups
1 p.m.: “Quest for the Gold Spike” melodrama at the Eagle Theatre
Saturday, May 25
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Outdoor heritage festivities
1 & 3 p.m.: “Quest for the Gold Spike” melodrama at the Eagle Theatre*
6 to 10 p.m.: Brad Johnson & The Killin’ Time Band (Embarcadero)
Sunday, May 26
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Outdoor heritage festivities
1 & 3 p.m.: “Quest for the Gold Spike” melodrama at the Eagle Theatre*
6 to 10 p.m.: The Rob Staley Band (Embarcadero)
In addition, the California State Railroad Museum will offer an expanded schedule of excursion train rides and the Sacramento History Museum will offer an expanded schedule of Old Sacramento Underground tours and Gold Fever! games (all ticketed activities).