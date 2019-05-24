Police: Man Drives Drunk to Police Headquarters to Pick Up Woman Charged With DWI

NEW JERSEY – A man was arrested Friday after police said he drove – while intoxicated – to pick up a woman from police headquarters after she was charged with DWI, according to WFMZ.

Police said an officer smelled alcohol during a traffic stop for a moving violation, which led to the arrest of 21-year-old Morgan Doran. Doran was charged with driving while intoxicated.

At the police station, Doran called 24-year-old Sebastian Rehm to pick her up. When he arrived, police said they smelled alcohol on him as well and arrested him, WFMZ reported.

Rehm was charged with DWI and reckless driving.

WFMZ reported both Doran and Rehm were released to a sober driver pending a court appearance.