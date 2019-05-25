Man Shot, Killed in Sutter County Orchard

SUTTER COUNTY — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at a walnut orchard near 11074 Meyers Road in Live Oak.

Around 8:42 a.m. Saturday someone called the police to report a man down with a gunshot wound to his head.

The caller told authorities about a blue Honda they saw leaving the area but wasn’t sure if it was involved in the shooting.

When deputies arrived, one deputy found the victim and the other deputy located a blue Honda. When the deputy attempted to stop to driver to make a felony traffic stop, the car fled.

A short pursuit occurred before the driver lost control and crashed in the area of Pass and West Butte roads.

The driver was taken into custody and investigators located a shotgun near the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation and authorities have not released the identity of the driver or the shooting victim.

