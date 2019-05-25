Police Arrest Two Men Suspected of Burglarizing More Than 50 Storage Units in Modesto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Guns, clocks and antique family heirlooms were all stolen out of storage units in Modesto.

“It is hard to put a value amount on some of these personal items because most of these were cherished items for people that are just not replaceable,” said Modesto police Sgt. Kalani Souza.

Souza says over the past 47 days--- thieves have broken into 58 units at the Extra Space storage facility on Sylvan Road.

Police say they weren't notified of the burglaries until a customer reported their unit had been broken into sparking an investigation.

“We discovered more and more burglaries over the course of the next couple of weeks,” Souza said.

Investigators say at least three other storage unit burglaries were reported in neighboring Mariposa and Tuolumne counties.

With the help of other law enforcement agencies--- Modesto police eventually tracked down two suspects and caught them trying to break into storage containers outside of a Lodi church.

“We caught them red handed,” Souza said.

The suspects did try to flee but based on collaborative effort with other agencies, law enforcement agencies we were able to get them into custody rather quickly.

They arrested Daniel Newman of Stockton and Hector Hernandez of Lodi, Friday--- where the two were booked into the San Joaquin County jail.

But more arrests could be coming.

“The city of Modesto believes 58 different burglaries that are suspected to be tied to this pair of suspects and they believe they will be able to identify other suspects based off this investigation,” Souza said.

Police were able to recover some of the stolen items including, nine guns, nine clocks and other antique collectables and are working to reunite them with their rightful owners.

“It means a lot to us here at the police department to reunite the victims with their property,” Souza said. “A lot of this property doesn't have a money value placed on it, it's just something that is very important to the people that are storing it in these facilities.

FOX40 called the Extra Space Storage in Modesto for a comment but did not receive one.

We also contacted their corporate offices via email and social media, but we never got a response.

If you have an offsite storage unit-- police recommend that you check on your belongings regularly so you know if something is missing.