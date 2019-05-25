Woman Faces Felony Charges after Stealing Truck, Leading Police on Chase

Watch Charmaine Nero’s report on FOX40 News at 10.pm.

NORTH SACRAMENTO — A 31-year-old woman is in jail after Sacramento police say she stole a truck and led them on a Saturday morning chase.

The suspect – identified as Alycia Donovan – now faces several charges including felony evading and stolen vehicle related charges.

Police say the pursuit lasted about an hour and ended under an overpass along Interstate 5.

The driver was able to get his stolen truck back, but other drivers say you should never let down your guard when it comes to safety.

The incident started near the 1300 block of Vine Street near Richards Boulevard in north Sacrament around 10 a.m. The travel plaza is where drivers like Anthony Russell, who drove in from Arkansas, can take a much-needed break inside their cars.

Police say a driver told them Donovan stole his truck.

“You have to watch your surroundings especially when you are out traveling,” Russell said. “You can always get your car back, but you can’t get your life back. Let them have it and call the police.”

But less than two miles away, Donovan led police on a chase after stealing a truck from a driver.

“I don’t expect it to happen, but I’m aware that it does happen,” Russel said.

Donovan was later arrested inside the stolen truck on San Juan road and his currently being held at the Sacramento County Jail.