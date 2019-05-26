2 Big Rig Crashes Shut Down Westbound I-80 in Placer County

Posted 5:14 PM, May 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:45PM, May 26, 2019

PLACER COUNTY — The California Highway Patrol has had to divert traffic away from westbound Interstate 80 in Placer County due to two separate big rig crashes.

(Credit: CHP – Gold Run)

The CHP reported the crashes just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Both occurred just west of Blue Canyon.

The big rigs spilled hazardous materials when they crashed. The CHP did not provide any additional details about the spills.

Westbound traffic has been diverted onto Highway 20 and the crashes have caused significant delays on both roadways. Caltrans expects the westbound lanes of I-80 to reopen around 7:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

