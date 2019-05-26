BottleRock: Singer Stops Concert, Police Respond Due to ‘Disturbance’

NAPA (Bay Area News Group) — The Madison Beer concert came to a sudden stop Saturday at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival, after what Napa police are describing as a “disturbance” elicited some screams from a startled audience.

It was first thought to be an alleged gun threat, according to a report from iHeartRadio.com referencing fan reactions on social media. But Napa police have now clarified, via Twitter, that “no weapons were involved” and there “is no threat to the community.”

NPD responded to a disturbance @BottleRock @ the Bai Stage at approx. 5:45 pm. We contacted the responsible person. He was removed from the grounds and will not be allowed to return for the remainder of the festival. No weapons were involved. There is no threat to the community. — Napa Police (@NapaPD) May 26, 2019

Beer, a rising star on the R&B scene, was performing a 5 p.m. set on the festival’s Bai Stage when the incident occurred. She was midway through a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep,” when a scream could be heard and the crowd began to react to the situation, causing the singer-songwriter to stop the song and ask “What’s going on?”

The situation can be seen in this video. The video below contains graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised:

This is what happened at the @madisonbeer concert. Please stay safe!! pic.twitter.com/naYXJzjUAs — Tea Account (@swaggyg85785818) May 26, 2019

Napa police responded to the situation and found the person allegedly responsible for the disturbance. Police can be seen escorting the individual away from the stage in this video:

