× Highland Park’s Newest Cop is Giving Drivers a Different Kind of Citation

Highland Park, MI (WXYZ) — Check out the newest cop on the streets in Highland Park!

Young Xavier Gardner is a student at George Washington Carver Academy in Highland Park.

He wrote an essay that landed him the honorary job of ‘Cop for a Week,’ and he even got to pull a few people over. Instead of issuing citations, the young officer surprised motorists by giving out certificates for good driving!

Chief Chester Logan says it’s a good way to build community bonds.

It happened as Highland Park Police and other departments across the country marked National Police Week in honor of those lost in the line of duty.