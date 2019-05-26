Stockton Homicide Detectives Investigate Shooting that Left 1 Dead, 3 Wounded

STOCKTON — Stockton police launched a homicide investigation Sunday night following a shooting that left one person dead and wounded three others.

Around 9:15 p.m., the Stockton Police Department says officers responded to a report of a shooting on East Oak Street near North American Street and found four victims.

One of the victims died at the scene. The police department has not released their identity.

The three other victims were transported to local hospitals but their conditions are unknown at this time.

The police department could not provide any information on a suspect or possible motive.

If you have any information on this deadly shooting you are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377, the Investigation Unit at 209-937-8323 or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.

