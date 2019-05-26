Stockton Shooting Victim Dies on Palisades Drive

STOCKTON — Stockton officers are investigating a homicide on Palisades Drive.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the area near Hammer Lane following a report of a shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officers found a wounded man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department has not reported his identity.

At this point, investigators do not have any information about a suspect or motive in the deadly shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting you are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377, the Investigation Unit at 209-937-8323 or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this homicide investigation.