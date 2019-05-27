19-Year-Old Suspected DUI Driver Arrested after Passenger Dies in Highway 12 Crash

ISLETON — Officers say a 19-year-old driver was under the influence of alcohol Sunday when one of her passengers died in a crash on Highway 12.

The California Highway Patrol reports around 4 a.m., a 2012 Chevrolet was heading west on Highway 12. As the car approached the Mokelumne River Bridge, the driver, Antioch resident Ainise Taimani, drifted off the roadway and struck a lamp post.

Taimani’s two passengers were not wearing seat belts as they sat in the back seat and were ejected from the car, according to the CHP.

One of the passengers died and the other was hospitalized with major injuries.

Nineteen-year-old Taimani was treated for minor injuries and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.