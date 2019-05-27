4 Killed, Including Kids Ages 2 and 9, in California Crash

Posted 1:18 PM, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 01:16PM, May 27, 2019

LOS BANOS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four people were killed — including two children ages 2 and 9 — in a single-vehicle crash in central California.

The California Highway Patrol said Sunday that a Nissan Altima traveling east on State Route 33 crossed into the westbound lane and slammed into a tree.

The CHP says the driver, a 40-year-old man, apparently lost control of the car near Los Banos. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The driver, a 22-year-old female passenger and two young boys died at the scene.

The Fresno Bee reports all were wearing seat belts and the toddler was in a car seat.

Their names were withheld pending notification of family.

