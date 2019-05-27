A King-Sized Opportunity: Burger King Holds Contest to Pay Off Student Loans

Talk about having it your way: a fast-food chain you may have frequented during college is offering to eat your student loan debt.

Burger King announced its new “Whopper Loans” promotion Thursday on social media.

The company will pay off up to $250,000 in student loan debt for select graduates across the country between May 23 and June 6.

To enter the contest, customers have to download the Burger King app and make a purchase on it.

The customer will then input their monthly student loan payment amount and “cross their fingers.”

Winners will be chosen at random.

The grand prize provides up to $100,000 for post-secondary student loan repayment.

Weekly prizes, 300 in total, provide up to $500 toward monthly payments.

Customers are limited to one entry per person per week during the promotion period.

Burger King said interested customers should visit www.bk.com/whopperloans to learn more.