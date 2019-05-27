‘Enraged Suspect’ Arrested after Threatening Roseville Officer, K-9

ROSEVILLE — The Roseville Police Department says an “enraged” man was arrested outside of a restaurant Saturday morning.

Ryan James Heater, 24 (Credit: Roseville Police Department)

Several people were inside the North Sunrise Avenue restaurant for breakfast when 24-year-old Ryan James Heater began threatening employees and jumped over a counter, according to the police department.

The first officer at the scene had his K-9 partner with him when he found Heater outside the restaurant.

Heater began threatening the officer and moving toward him and the K-9. The police department reports at one point the 24-year-old suspect said he was going to kill the K-9.

The Roseville officer released his K-9, stopping Heater with the help of other officers.

Heater received medical treatment before he was booked into the South Placer Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest.

One officer sustained a minor injury during the incident.

