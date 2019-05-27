Homicide Detectives Investigating Death of Infant Left Behind Southern California Mortuary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTLA) -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of an infant found behind a building in Southern California on Monday, authorities said.

FOX40 sister station KTLA reports deputies were called shortly after 10 a.m. after a worker made the discovery behind Funeraria del Angel, a mortuary in Bellflower, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Detective Steve Blagg said in a news briefing. The worker, who was cleaning up the grounds at the time, immediately called 911, Blagg said.

The child, a female around a year old, was found in an upright car seat, covered by a blanket, the detective said.

Paramedics pronounced the baby girl dead at the scene. As of Monday afternoon, she had not been positively identified.

Investigators were speaking to potential family members but Blagg declined to divulge who they were or how officials came into contact with them.

No one was in custody, he added.

The child's cause of death is still unknown and coroner's officials were still en route to the scene around 4:30 p.m. No signs of trauma were immediately apparent, according to Blagg.

“We could only see very little," he noted. "We’ll be able to examine more once the coroner gets here and we have an autopsy.”

Detectives are unsure how long the baby's body had been there.

Footage from the scene showed detectives were investigating in the area of Ron Yary Way and McNab Avenue, and had Hayford Street blocked off with crime tape at Alondra. Several sheriff's vehicles were stationed near a dumpster, where a detective was seen taking notes.

Bellflower High School and several fast-food restaurants, including a Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Taco Nazo, are located along the same strip of Alondra Boulevard where the baby was found.

Check back for updates on this developing story.