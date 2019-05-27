Police Investigating Gas Station Shooting in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Stockton police are investigating a shooting that left one man with minor injuries.

The incident happened Monday around 6:30 a.m. at a Chevron gas station located at 4747 West Lane Street.

The victim was shot in the arm and is expected to survive.

One suspect was detained and another suspect is on the loose.

Police describe the second suspect as a black male, age 30 to 35 , 6 foot and 190 pounds. He was wearing a blue and white multicolored shirt, with shark teeth on front and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

BREAKING: @StocktonPolice have a man in custody following a shooting at the Chevron Station on West Lane. I’m told one person was shot but had minor injuries. No further details on the shooting @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/aBcqrZLi7f — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) May 27, 2019