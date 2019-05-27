Stockton Police Respond to 7 Shootings in Less Than 48 Hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- By Monday night, Stockton was grappling with seven shootings in less than 48 hours.

One woman said she heard shots Sunday night at her apartment in the Central Oak complex. She said the bullets were aimed at the apartment right next door.

"I pay $750 rent and I shouldn't have to live like this, scared," she said. "I heard all the running and yelling and screaming of people."

Stockton's 20th homicide of the year left a 16-year-old boy dead and three people wounded.

By the time bullets flew at the Central Oak apartments, neighbors 5 miles away were already memorializing their friend who had become the city's 19th homicide victim two hours earlier.

"I just hope that the violence stops," said Carolyn Hammond, who lives at the Polo Run Apartment Homes. "The violence really needs to stop because it's affecting everybody, you know. A lot of good people, I mean good people, are just dying for no reason."

Hammond said there was no reason for the sweet man everyone knew as "Love" to die at her apartment complex Sunday night.

Investigators, who have not officially identified the shooting victim, say he died before medics could get him to a hospital.

One woman who has known "Love" she since she was a little girl wanted to share what kind of person was taken so violently from those who cared for him.

"He loved everybody and he always helped everybody out, and everybody loved him," she said. "He was talking about throwing a community barbecue before he passed away. He helped everybody out, whoever needed something he was there and stuff. So he was, like, basically like the father of all the young people."

No information has been released about the suspected gunmen in either shooting.