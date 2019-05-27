Yuba City Pays Tribute to Service Members Killed in Action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- People in Yuba City came together for Memorial Day to remember military service members killed in action.

"We have better lives and survived the war," said Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient Dave Roever. "We get credit all the time but those that lost their loved ones, there's no words to explain the emptiness that never goes away because without that reminder, for what would they have died for?"

"Without something like this, I feel like people are lost," said veteran Aaron Markues. "Those who have died for their country are just lost in memories and never to be thought of again. I don't like to see that, so events like this really just cherish those moments."