Ariana Grande Has Something to Say About Her Wax Figure

If you count up her hit albums, Ariana Grande has had serious success on wax. (For those who don’t get that joke, that’s what records once were on before you started streaming your life away.)

But when it comes to her wax figure, the reviews have not been great, and even Grande has weighed in.

For the record (see what we did there?), most people are not a fan of celebs’ wax figures.

So when Madame Tussauds London recently unveiled its figure of Grande, there was a loud chorus of “Thank U, Next,” from some.

“I hate Ariana’s new wax figure. (It’s) not her face,” one person tweeted. “She deserves more respect you know. She’s the best pop female singer in the world and all you can do was this.”

Grande saw it, too, and responded on an Instagram post about her wax likeness.

“I just wanna talk,” Grande wrote.