Infant Found Dead in Southern California Identified as Missing Sacramento County Man’s Daughter

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a missing northern California man's infant was found dead behind a mortuary in southern California.
The child, identified as 8-month-old Alexia Rose Echeverria, was found by an employee around 10 a.m. Monday in an upright car seat, covered by a blanket, a detective told FOX40's sister station KTLA.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department believes Alexia died in Sacramento.
The girl's father, 30-year-old Alexander Echeverria, remains missing.
Authorities said he was last seen with his daughter in the Bellfower area on Friday around 10:30 p.m.
Alexander Echeverria was driving a gray 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with a California license plate of "7FFT866."
A missing person bulletin issued earlier described Echeverria as suffering from depression and said his family was concerned for his well-being.
