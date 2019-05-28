Performer Behind Controversial Videos Brings Tour to Sacramento During Pride Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A controversial band performing in midtown Sacramento during Pride weekend has some upset.

Artists Demun Jones and Adam Calhoun have two sold-out shows on June 7 and 8 at Goldfield Trading Post, which is just blocks away from Sacramento's Lavender Heights.

Calhoun has made dozens of YouTube videos with controversial and political messages. Some say many of the videos are offensive to the LGBT community.

"Kind of went to his page and checked it out and was kind of shocked by some of the things I saw there. I don’t quite agree with a lot of his humor," said Jeremy Palmer.

Palmer said he noticed Calhoun's Crazy White Boy tour was scheduled to come to Sacramento the same weekend as Sacramento Pride.

"Essentially I just made a Facebook post saying, 'Hey friends, just so you’re aware, some of you may want to avoid this little area right here because this certain guy is coming to town and his humor isn’t going to mesh with a lot of your lifestyles,'" he explained.

That warning has prompted many to call for a boycott of Goldfield, as well as other venues owned by the operators, including Holy Diver and Ace of Spades.

One of those owners, Bret Bair, told FOX40 he didn’t do much research on Calhoun and was not aware he scheduled him for Pride weekend.

Bair said artists who play his venues often have controversial messages but in the past, he’s had no issues with the performers. He said he has no plans to cancel either show.

But Palmer pointed to a video of Calhoun’s, during which he shames a 10-year-old boy for putting on makeup.

He is worried about the potential for violence as attendees of the tour leave the venue after the show.

"Because the reality is that a lot of people are going to come from out of town that aren’t familiar with the culture here in town and probably have never been anywhere near a Pride event," Palmer said.

The Sacramento LGBT Community Center, which puts on Sacramento Pride, release a statement to FOX40 that says in part:

It is disheartening to know that local establishments would like to profit and support the content that this musical duo spew in their racist, homophobic, misogynistic, and xenophobic lyrics at all, let alone during the SacPride weekend celebration. Some in our community are concerned about attendees of this show at Goldfields possibly risking the safety of Pride parties nearby in the Lavender Heights district and as well as the official SacPride festivities. We also understand and support those in the community that have voiced interested in protesting the event. With safety as a number one priority, the Sacramento Pride and Sacramento LGBT Community Center staff and volunteers are updating their safety plan to anticipate and deescalate any situations that may spill over into the actual SacPride festivities.

They recommend people go to organizations like The Snug, a downtown Sacramento bar that will be creating a Pride cocktail for June 7 and 8. All proceeds raised from the cocktail will benefit the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.

FOX40 did reach out to both performers but have not heard back from them.