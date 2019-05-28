Sacramento Police Investigate In-Custody Death after Driver Collapses

NORTH SACRAMENTO — A death-in-custody investigation was launched in North Sacramento Tuesday after a driver fell to the ground and died a short time later.

The Sacramento Police Department reports at 1:39 a.m., an officer noticed that a red truck traveling east on Glenrose Avenue did not completely stop at a stop sign at Plover Street.

While the officer followed the truck, it pulled into a nearby driveway and the driver stepped out.

The police department says the officer asked for the driver’s license but was given an identification card instead.

At 1:42 a.m., as the officer ran a records check on his computer, the driver, who was sitting on his truck’s bumper, collapsed, according to police.

The officer tried to help the driver and with the help of additional officers who had arrived at the scene, determined he needed CPR. The police department says first responders with the Sacramento Fire Department arrived at Glenrose Avenue and took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It is still unknown how the driver died and his identity has not been released. Police say he spoke Spanish and knew very little English.

The investigation was launched by the police department and homicide detectives and crime scene investigators went to the scene. As a result, video and audio of the incident will be released within the next 30 days.