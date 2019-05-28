Suspect Hits Elderly Woman With Car Door after Stealing Her Wallet

TURLOCK — A suspect hit an elderly woman with a car door Monday outside of a Turlock store after she chased him down for stealing her wallet.

Around 1:30 p.m., Turlock police were called to a business on Countryside Drive near West Monte Vista Avenue.

The Turlock Police Department reports two suspects had entered two different businesses and tried using credits cards they had just stolen from an elderly woman at a nearby grocery store. Surveillance footage collected by police showed Charles Prince III distracting the woman as Katrina Thrash took the wallet out of her purse.

An employee turned them down at the first store after recognizing them and realizing they had tried using stolen credit cards to make a purchase earlier in the month.

When employees at the second store asked Prince and Thrash for identification they ran, according to police. At the same time, the victim walked into the store looking for them.

The woman told other people in the store what was happening then chased after Prince and Thrash.

The police department says Prince got into a vehicle but the woman and some bystanders tried to stop him. He put the vehicle in reverse, hitting the elderly woman and another person with his open car door.

Prince hit two vehicles before leaving the area. He was eventually stopped and arrested on suspicion of six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, credit card fraud, grand theft, conspiracy and elder abuse.

Thrash was found hiding in some bushes and arrested on suspicion of credit card fraud, grand theft, conspiracy and elder abuse. Additionally, she had warrants from five other agencies.

Both the elderly woman and the bystander were treated at the scene after sustaining injuries that were not life-threatening.