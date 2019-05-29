Alex Trebek Shares ‘Mind-Boggling’ Pancreatic Cancer Update

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has shared some positive news after being diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer back in March.

According to PEOPLE, his doctors have told him he’s in “near remission.”

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” he told PEOPLE. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory…some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.”

Trebek, 78, told PEOPLE that he will still go through several more rounds of chemotherapy. He said he believes his progress is thanks to well wishes from fans and friends from around the world.

“I’ve got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed towards me and their prayers,” he told PEOPLE. “I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this.”

When he first announced his diagnosis, Trebek said in a video message:

“Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”