STOCKTON — The CHP is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on I-5 on Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.

The incident happened north of Charter Way on the northbound side of the freeway.

Investigators said the incident involved a crash and a shooting but they are unclear on which happened first.

One person has been confirmed dead.

Wednesday morning traffic has not been impacted by this investigation.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.