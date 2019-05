Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’ve all heard those traditional wedding vows, “For richer, for poorer…” But when it comes to our money, keeping that wedding day promise may be harder than we think. A new study shows half of couples never discuss money before getting married.

Mae is in the studio with financial expert Jeff Bangerter learning about the four financial vows for couples to make.

Vow to be Financially Honest

Vow to Plan Together

Vow to Protect Your Family

Vow to Always Communicate