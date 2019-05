Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is in the studio with Fallyn Fossum, Local Pre-Teen California, learning about her efforts to raise awareness about Alzheimer's.

Fundriasing Event:

​​​​​​​Saturday, June 1

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Alex & Ani at the Arden Fair Mall

Part of the proceeds from sales during that time will also go toward the Walk.

2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's Sacramento

September 28th

Raley Field

400 Ballpark Drive

West Sacramento, CA 95691

https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=walk_homepage