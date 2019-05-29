Number of Homeless in Stockton Has Nearly Tripled Since 2017 Count

Posted 6:02 AM, May 29, 2019

STOCKTON -- The Stockton homeless population has exploded from when the 2017 census was taken to the 2019 point-in-time count taken in January.

In 2017, 311 unsheltered homeless residents were counted; this year, the number ballooned to 921.

Some of the spike may be attributed to a more accurate count taken this year by an increased number of volunteers.

The Stockton City Council and the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors will hold a rare joint meeting Thursday night focused entirely on homelessness.

The meeting is open to the public.

