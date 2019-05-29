Sheriff’s Office: Oroville Man Kills Wife, 8-Year-Old Son Before Taking His Own Life

OROVILLE — An Oroville man killed his wife and young son before taking his own life following a domestic dispute at their home.

On Tuesday around 8:45 p.m., deputies were called to the Yellow Hammer Drive home of Francesco Milone, Kaela Steele and their 8-year-old son, Franklin Milone, after Steele’s brother had not heard from her in over a week, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Steele’s brother said a smell was coming from the family’s driveway. As deputies were headed to Yellow Hammer Drive, the sheriff’s office says the brother called again to say he had opened a window and could see Steele lying on the floor inside.

Deputies found the parents and their son dead inside the house.

The sheriff’s office reported Wednesday that there had been a domestic dispute before 32-year-old Milone shot his 30-year-old wife and their 8-year-old child. Milone then killed himself.

Autopsies will determine the exact cause of death. It is unknown exactly when the double murder-suicide occurred but the sheriff’s office believes it happened within the past two weeks.

The sheriff’s office has asked anyone with additional information on this case to call them at 530-538-7671.