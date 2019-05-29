UC Davis Marching Band Placed on Interim Suspension after Misconduct Allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- The last few days of the University of California, Davis' school year have been marred by scandal.

"It was shocking 'cause have friends that are in the band itself and so I now don't really support them as much because of these things that kind of came up," said UC Davis sophomore and concert band member Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday.

The California Aggie Marching Band was placed on interim suspension. Internal and external investigations are underway regarding allegations of hazing, forced sex games between band members and binge drinking first revealed by the Sacramento Bee.

"When I heard this news happen in the marching band in the campus I feel very sad because band should be a place for students to closely interact and make new friends but not for such hazing things to happen," said freshman and concert band member Luzhi Chen.

The suspension requested the return of university-owned instruments and cancellation of future performances and events.

It comes after the alumni association affiliated with the band was itself suspended during the winter quarter. The restrictions on alumni were prompted by the alleged misconduct of one member.

As an outside law firm helps UC Davis look into everything the student and alumni bands have been accused of, the interim vice chancellor of student affairs says their efforts are designed to " ... determine the best path forward to provide a safe and inclusive experience for all student band members."

"I thought that all of the organizations here were supposed to push for equality, you know, diversity, and push for equal, just human rights. And then seeing how they treated people in the article that I read, in the few articles that I read," Sanchez said. "You shouldn't, like, support things like that. You shouldn't be treating people the way they're treating people."

FOX40 reached out to several members of the band for their reaction to the suspension decision and cancellation of commencement performances but did not receive any responses.