Vehicle Fire in Copperopolis Leads to Discovery of Body, Suspect Hiding Nearby

COPPEROPOLIS — A man was arrested in Copperopolis Wednesday after a body was discovered in a burning vehicle.

Just after 7 a.m., Calaveras County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a vehicle fire at the intersection of Lower Telegraph Road and Highway 4.

After putting out the flames, fire personnel and deputies found a body inside the vehicle, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

While detectives were processing the scene, a Cal Fire captain noticed a man hiding in a nearby field. When they tried to approach him he said he was armed and began making threats and suicidal statements.

The highway was closed off in both directions while the SWAT team and two K-9s were called to the scene to help apprehend the man.

A sheriff’s hostage negotiator tried to get the man to come out from his hiding place but he continued to refuse until he was taken into custody.

Investigators linked the man to the burned body but the sheriff’s office has not revealed any additional details about his arrest or his identity. He was booked into the Calaveras County Jail.

A homicide investigation has been launched pending an autopsy and further evidence processing.