19-Year-Old Gang Member Arrested in Oregon for Stockton Triple Homicide

STOCKTON — A 19-year-old man was arrested in Oregon Thursday for his role in a triple homicide in Stockton.

Joaquin Cruz had a homicide warrant out for his arrest and was taken into custody in Klamath County, Oregon, according to the Stockton Police Department.

On March 22, three teenagers with gunshot wounds were found in a car on Finland Avenue and F Street. A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman died at the scene.

The third victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Back in March, investigators believed the shooting was gang-related but could not provide a motive. Stockton police report 19-year-old Cruz is a documented gang member.

Cruz will be extradited back to San Joaquin County.

The police department is still investigating the case and has not said if there are any other suspects.