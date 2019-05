SACRAMENTO — Traffic is backed up along northbound Highway 99 in South Sacramento following a multi-vehicle crash.

Caltrans reports five vehicles were involved in the crash on the highway at 12th Avenue.

Officials have not reported what led to the crash. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Traffic backed up on NB 99 at 12th Avenue due to a 5-vehicle crash. Expect delays or use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/23b0uPrJSB — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) May 30, 2019

