Family Offers $100,000 Reward for Information About Suspect in Deadly Stockton Shooting

STOCKTON — A shooting victim’s family is offering a $100,000 reward for information that can lead Stockton police to his killer.

Around 11 p.m. on May 22, Jose Pablo Flores Martinez was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle in the area of Sierra Nevada and Poplar streets, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The 24-year-old had been shot in the chest. He later died at a local hospital.

The police department has not reported any information about a suspect or suspects in this homicide case.

If you have any information, you can call Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600 or police department.