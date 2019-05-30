Family Offers $100,000 Reward for Information About Suspect in Deadly Stockton Shooting

Posted 5:21 PM, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:20PM, May 30, 2019

STOCKTON — A shooting victim’s family is offering a $100,000 reward for information that can lead Stockton police to his killer.

Jose Pablo Flores Martinez, 24 (Credit: Stockton Police Department/Stockton Crime Stoppers)

Around 11 p.m. on May 22, Jose Pablo Flores Martinez was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle in the area of Sierra Nevada and Poplar streets, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The 24-year-old had been shot in the chest. He later died at a local hospital.

The police department has not reported any information about a suspect or suspects in this homicide case.

If you have any information, you can call Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600 or police department.

