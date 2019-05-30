Folsom Inmate Stabbed to Death During Fight

Posted 8:33 PM, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 08:32PM, May 30, 2019

FOLSOM — A Folsom inmate was stabbed and killed Thursday during a fight.

At 2:16 p.m., the 63-year-old inmate was fighting with inmates Joshua Kerr and Nicholas Mangelli in an exercise yard when he was stabbed with a homemade weapon, according to the California State Prison, Sacramento.

Officers had to use pepper spray and a blast grenade to break up the fight between the three men.

The 63-year-old was taken in for treatment and died from his injuries.

CSP-SAC says both inmates are considered suspects in the victim’s death and have been placed in the Administrative Segregation Unit.

Since December 2015, Kerr, 35, has been serving a 22-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder out of Orange County with an enhancement for street gang activity and second-degree robbery. Mangelli, 28, was sentenced to life in prison in March 2014 without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder out of Sacramento County.

The 63-year-old victim was also serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He has not been identified.

No staff members were injured.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.