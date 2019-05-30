Folsom Inmate Stabbed to Death During Fight

FOLSOM — A Folsom inmate was stabbed and killed Thursday during a fight.

At 2:16 p.m., the 63-year-old inmate was fighting with inmates Joshua Kerr and Nicholas Mangelli in an exercise yard when he was stabbed with a homemade weapon, according to the California State Prison, Sacramento.

Officers had to use pepper spray and a blast grenade to break up the fight between the three men.

The 63-year-old was taken in for treatment and died from his injuries.

CSP-SAC says both inmates are considered suspects in the victim’s death and have been placed in the Administrative Segregation Unit.

Since December 2015, Kerr, 35, has been serving a 22-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder out of Orange County with an enhancement for street gang activity and second-degree robbery. Mangelli, 28, was sentenced to life in prison in March 2014 without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder out of Sacramento County.

The 63-year-old victim was also serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He has not been identified.

No staff members were injured.