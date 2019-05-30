Maryland Man Dies after Setting Himself on Fire Near White House

Posted 10:24 PM, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:23PM, May 30, 2019

Emergency personnel responds to a man that set himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Avenue on May 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Maryland man who set himself on fire at a national park near the White House has died.

U.S. Park police tell news outlets 33-year-old Arnav Gupta died from his injuries late Wednesday. Police say officers and U.S. Secret Service agents responded to a report of the burning man earlier on the Ellipse that afternoon and extinguished the flames. Gupta was hospitalized in critical condition.

Montgomery County, Maryland, police said earlier Wednesday that investigators were searching for Gupta and were concerned for his welfare. They said he was last seen alive that morning when he left his Bethesda-area home.

Park police spokesman Sgt. Eduardo Delgado says Washington, D.C., police are now handling the investigation.

