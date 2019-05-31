`All That` Reboot Debuts June 15th

Posted 12:18 PM, May 31, 2019, by

Pedro and Martina are traveling down memory lane as they chat with Original "All That" cast member Josh Server along with Gabrielle Green and Kate Goodfrey, two members from the reboot series set to air June 15.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.