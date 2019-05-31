Credentialed Teacher Openings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fortune School is a network of tuition-free charter public schools focused on closing the African American achievement gap while preparing students for college. We operate seven schools, six of which are located in Sacramento County, serving transitional kindergarten through eleventh grade. Our mission is to graduate high achieving students of good character prepared for college and citizenship in a democratic society.

We are looking for teachers who serve with excellence, and are committed to closing the African American achievement gap. Fortune has a competitive salary and benefits package that includes 100 percent employee and family paid health care, dental, vision and an employee assistance program. Plus, after a year of service, a 403 B Plan with a 4 percent match.

To learn more, please visit our website at www.FortuneSchool.US/Careers/ or email humanresources@fortuneschool.us.

More info:

Fortune School of Education

2890 Gateway Oaks Drive

(916) 924-8633

FortuneSchool.US/Careers