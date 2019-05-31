Elk Grove Student Wins New Bike for Having Perfect Attendance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- Thursday, at Irene B West Elementary School, Josiah Orhue was awarded for attending all 175 days of school.

Josiah wasn’t the only student at the school to have perfect attendance this year, but he was the winner of the draw for the bike.

“Usually it’s a list slot about 20,30, 40 kids depending on the year, and so we randomly go through and pick a name out of a hat and Josiah was the lucky one to win this yea," principal Brian Macneill said.

And, Josiah isn’t just setting an example by always being in class.

He also says its extremely important to be punctual -- something many adults can struggle with.

There are 43 elementary schools in Elk Grove and one student at each school also received a bike for perfect attendance.