Police Investigating Fatal Car vs. Pedestrian Collision in Mack Road, Center Parkway Intersection

Posted 5:50 AM, May 31, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:45AM, May 31, 2019

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are on the scene of a fatal collision at the Mack Road and Center Parkway intersection in South Sacramento.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said the driver was going westbound on Mack Road when they struck a male pedestrian in a wheelchair.

The driver stopped and called police after the collision.

At this time, speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to have played a role in the crash.

The intersection is expected to be closed until approximately 7:30 a.m. as police investigate.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.