Police Investigating Fatal Car vs. Pedestrian Collision in Mack Road, Center Parkway Intersection

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are on the scene of a fatal collision at the Mack Road and Center Parkway intersection in South Sacramento.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said the driver was going westbound on Mack Road when they struck a male pedestrian in a wheelchair.

The driver stopped and called police after the collision.

At this time, speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to have played a role in the crash.

The intersection is expected to be closed until approximately 7:30 a.m. as police investigate.

