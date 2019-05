UPDATE: The dog was rescued just before 8:45 a.m. and appears to be okay.

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Fire crews are on the scene of a dog rescue near 100 Commerce Circle.

Authorities said the dog is stuck in a drainage pipe.

Due to the confined space, a technical rescue company had to be brought in.

Special Rescue: 100 Block Commerce Circle. Report of a dog stuck in a drainage pipe This type of situation requires a technical rescue company due to the confined space. Crews are arriving to perform the rescue pic.twitter.com/dGEPAMnMZY — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) May 31, 2019