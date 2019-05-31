Suspects Break Into Modesto Ballpark, Steal Cash and Snacks

Watch Kristi Gross’ report on FOX40 News at 5 p.m.

MODESTO — Long after kids left the baseball diamond, crooks broke into the Bel Passi Ballpark in Modesto early Thursday morning.

“It’s incredibly frustrating and disheartening,” said Monica Brown.

Bel Passi Ballpark spokeswoman and volunteer, Monica Brown says between sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., surveillance cameras caught one of two men ransacking the snack bar.

“They were able to get away with all of our cash registers, iPad [and] a safe,” she said.

She says they even stole a handful of candy on the way out.

“We just came off of a 10-week seasons where we’ve put in a lot of hard work and hours out here which was very successful with the kids so it’s sad to have something like this happen,” Brown expressed.

According to Brown, the thieves also caused, thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office confirms they’re now investigating the burglary.

The Bell Passi Ballpark has been serving kids and families in the Stanislaus County for 66 seasons.

“We just pull together and it will make our community stronger and we’ll be able to reinforce that all of these children are a part of a fantastic community that does support them,” Brown explained.

Volunteers say they are still assessing the damage and how much money was actually taken but say they got lucky this happened in between tournaments.

And, while the break-in was a curve ball for volunteers, everyone’s pitched in to get it up and running again.

“We have tournaments that we have to prepare for in the next couple weeks and so we have to pretty quickly and take care of what was stolen, replace it and be back up and running in a short amount of time,” Brown said.

While the ballpark does have insurance, the people there are raising money to help pay their deductible and replace items so they can be ready for an upcoming tournament.