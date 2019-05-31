Three Suspects Arrested in Connection to Deadly Highway 70 Shooting

YUBA COUNTY — Yuba County Sheriff’s Detectives have arrested three suspects in connection to the deadly shooting on Highway 70.

On May 22, Alejandro Escobar, a 36-year-old father, was killed while riding in the backseat of his nephew’s car.

A second passenger was also injured and has since been released from the hospital.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect vehicle — a gold Nissan — using security footage from over two dozen businesses across Yuba, Sutter and Butte counties.

Thursday, authorities arrested two parolees, 20-year-old Avery Sanchez of Sacramento and 21-year-old Vivion Wallace, after serving a search warrant at a home in Linda.

Both Sanchez and Wallace were charged with murder.

A third suspect, 19-year-old Juan Antonio Barajas, was identified as the driver of the suspects’ vehicle.

Barajas was located and arrested in Citrus Heights. He was charged with accessory.

All three suspects have been booked into the Yuba County Jail.

Investigators said the motive for the shooting is still unknown and they do not believe the victims knew the suspects.

