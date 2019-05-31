Vintage Gumball Machine Stolen From Rio Linda Diner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIO LINDA -- There’s a whole community inside the Creekside Diner with all four walls being full of memorabilia from patrons spanning decades, but a piece of its history went missing Thursday.

A vintage gumball machine that's been inside the restaurant for more than two decades was stolen.

"We didn’t know the gumball machine was missing until a little kid was sitting in the back over there, and said, ‘excuse me what happened to your gumball machine,’” Jessica Scirotino said. "And then we noticed the gumball machine was gone and it shattered her heart."

The Creekside diner has been around for more than 20 years.

"We even have people who bring in pictures of their grandkids and the sports team," Scirotino said about all the photos that adorn the diner’s walls.

Someone used a crowbar to open the front door of the diner.

“All this was damaged, the whole frame outside the door,” Garlene Vallejos said.

Vallejos says she walked in for her early morning shift to complete damage.

Surveillance video from the parking lot shows two men running away after breaking in.

“It may happen again, we are concerned this may happen again,” she said.

While Scirotino says the thieves didn’t get away with much - she’s pleading for the beloved gumball machine to be returned - back to its rightful home.

“Can you please just bring back the gumball machine, mostly for the kids, the kids love it," she said.

If you have any information about the break in, you’re asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s office.