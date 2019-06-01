Bullets Pierce Cars and Shatter Windows at Lincoln Apartment Complex

Watch Charmaine Nero’s report tonight on FOX40 News at 10 p.m.

LINCOLN – Neighbors living in a Lincoln apartment complex on South O Street, described hearing countless gunshots Friday night.

Aracely Rodriguez says a bullet came through her balcony – just inches from where her family was sleeping inside, including a 2-year-old.

Cars are now riddled with bullet holes on the street.

“Last night at around 11, I heard like five gunshots continue,” said Rodriguez. “So, one of the shots came through and went through one of my plants.”

Another bullet shattered her neighbor’s window.

“That was scary because the window broke over the baby – he was sleeping on the floor,” Rodriguez.

Lincoln police say an unknown suspect fired off about 10 rounds from a handgun towards the Auburn Creek Apartments, hitting at least four unoccupied cars.

Ruben Salazar lives toward the back of the complex. He says the neighborhood is normally safe, but this latest shooting has him on edge.

“I’ve been here for 10 years, and never seen something like that,” he said.

While Rodriguez is grateful no one was injured, she’s afraid it may happen again.

“They don’t know who we are, my neighbor too, we don’t have problems with no one,” she said. “It’s scary.”

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Police haven’t released any suspect information at this time but If you have any information on the shooting, you’re asked to call Lincoln police.