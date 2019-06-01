Police: Woman Dies after being Found with Upper Body Trauma in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found with upper body trauma Friday night.

Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to the area of North B and Bannon Street regarding a female adult who was injured.

When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from trauma to her upper body. Responding officers began first aid until relieved by fire department personnel. Despite life-saving measures, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

At this point, investigators do not have any information about a suspect and a motive has not been determined.

The identity of the female victim will be released by the coroner’s office once her family has been notified.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call police at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357, or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this homicide investigation.