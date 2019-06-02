5 Hospitalized after 4 Vehicles Crash in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE — Five people were injured Sunday in a multi-vehicle crash in Elk Grove.

The Cosumnes Fire Department reported the crash at 2:52 p.m. from the scene at the intersection of Laguna Boulevard and Dwight Road.

Elk Grove police told FOX40 a blue Lexus was trying to make a left turn onto Dwight Road when it crossed over the center median and into oncoming traffic.

The car then created a domino effect, hitting three other vehicles that were traveling westbound on Laguna Boulevard.

Of the five people who were hospitalized, two are in critical condition, according to the fire department.

@FOX40 pic.twitter.com/amV1DoimdG — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) June 2, 2019

Elk Grove police were still at the scene investigating the crash Sunday afternoon.

Traffic headed westbound on Laguna Boulevard has been diverted away from the scene.

38.424543 -121.459828