7-Year-Old Gets 1,000 Stitches after Southern California Dog Attack

Posted 2:58 PM, June 2, 2019, by

PERRIS (AP) — Authorities say 7-year-old girl needed 1,000 stitches after a dog bit her face during a visit to a private animal rescue in Southern California.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services said Saturday that the 2-year-old male Akita lunged and bit the girl at the facility in Romoland.

KABC-TV reports the child is recovering after undergoing three hours of surgery.

The news station says the girl was with her family, hoping to adopt a dog.

Due to the severity of the attack, Animal Services is working to have the dog put down.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.